Robert Simpson

Robert Dirk Simpson, 46, of Warren, died Monday, November 6, 2017 at the St. Vincent’s Infirmary in Little Rock.

He was born October 3rd, 1971 in Warren, a son of Don L. Simpson, of Monticello, and the late Elizabeth Hays Simpson.

He was employed with Armstrong Flooring Company and Tyson Foods. He was a member of Emmaus Baptist Church and a 1988 graduate of the Warren Public Schools.

He was also preceded in death by a half-brother Ace Simpson.

He is survived by two sons, Coy Simpson and Tyler Simpson both of Pine Bluff; a brother Heith Simpson and spouse Deborah of Warren; three half brothers Daniel Simpson, Jesse Simpson and Chad Simpson all of Hot Springs; a half sister Chrissy Simpson of Monticello; and his former spouse Sharon Simpson of Pine Bluff.

Graveside service was Thursday, November 9 at Emmaus Cemetery with Rev. Don Brashears officiating. Arrangements were by Frazer’s Funeral Home.

Active pallbearers were Randy Gorman, Jeff Savage, Allen Savage, Derrick Harper, Dustin Harper, and Wayne Wesson.

