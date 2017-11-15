Ronald Jones

Ronald Eugene Jones, 55, of Fordyce, died Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at Davis Life Care Center in Pine Bluff.

Born September 23, 1962, at Rison, he was a son of the late David Jones and Hazel Segrest Jones.

He was a member of New Providence Missionary Baptist Church at Fordyce.

Survivors include two brothers, Paul Dougal Jones and Howard Jones; and a sister, Carol Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 18, 2017, at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church at Fordyce with Rev. Floyd Bennett officiating. Burial will be in Greenville Cemetery.

Funeral services were by Marks Funeral Home of Fordyce.