Ashcraft Leads Jr. Bears To Victory Over Bearden

HAMPTON – Clayton Ashcraft scored 16 points and hit some key free throws down the stretch as the Woodlawn Junior Bears opened the season with a 27-23 win over the Bearden Junior Bears in the first round of the Hampton Junior High Tournament.

Woodlawn Coach Logan Adair said the the Junior Bears built a nearly double-digit lead going in the late third quarter when he decided to put a couple of his seventh graders on the floor to test their skills at running the stall.

He said Bearden began to creep back into the game when Ashcraft managed to hit his free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Daniel Gavin had five points for the Junior Bears.