Campaign Underway To Help Local Foster, Needy Kids This Christmas

RISON – Building off a successful effort last year, the organizers of the Cleveland County Christmas Care Campaign are looking to bring some holiday cheer to the county’s foster children and other local people in need.

“Last year was fantastic,” said Melinda McKnight, who oversaw the effort last year. She said the campaign is an volunteer project led by the staff at the Cleveland County Department of Human Services office in Rison.

Through the donations of gifts and cash, McKnight said they were able to provide Christmas presents to more than 60 children in the county who were in either foster care or simply in need of help. In addition, she said they were able to provide holiday meals to about 30 people through the Cleveland County Hunger Relief program.

McKnight said she hopes to achieve that and possibly more this year.

The campaign basically consists of two efforts: one to provide gifts and another to provide food.

McKnight said there are several ways to participate with the gift campaign.

