Cleveland Co. Board Will Discuss Candidates Tues.

RISON – Cleveland County School Board President Harrell Wilson said the board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the administration building in Rison to discuss the candidates seeking to replace retiring Superintendent Johnnie Johnson.

Johnson’s retirement becomes effective at the end of his current contract in June 2018.

Wilson said the meeting will be mostly held in executive sessions as the board looks to narrow the field of 21 candidates down to a group that will be called in for an interview. Wilson said he would personally like the board to identify about three to four candidates who will be called in for interviews.

While narrowing the field is the goal, Wilson said he does not know if the finalists will be decided at this week’s meeting.

The school board did address the applicants during its regular monthly meeting earlier this month. Board member Stan Sadler said they were hesitant to narrow the field at that time without the input of school board member Rickey Spencer, who was unable to attend the meeting. Wilson said Spencer is expected to be available for this week’s meeting.