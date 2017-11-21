Crain Set To Resign at Year’s End

Kingsland Mayor Says He Will Submit Letter of Resignation in December

RISON – Kingsland Mayor Charles Crain told the Herald last week that he will submit his letter of resignation to the Kingsland City Council during its December meeting. He said the resignation would become effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Meanwhile, the Kingsland City Council, in a move to save money for a struggling water department, voted last Thursday to reduce the water operator’s job from a full-time to a part-time position.

While Crain said it was basically common knowledge around Kingsland that he did not intend to run for mayor again, he told the Kingsland City Council during its October meeting that he was considering the possibility of resigning before the end of his current term, which is Dec. 31, 2018.

Crain told the Herald last Friday that he has decided to step down at the end of this year, and will officially submit his letter of resignation during the December council meeting, which is currently scheduled for Dec. 28.

When interviewed last month about why he wanted to step down, Crain said is spending more time away from Kingsland now that he is retired. “I’ve been away from the office for a fair amount of time,” he said. “I think they may need someone who can be around more.”

Once Crain’s decision becomes official, state law gives the city council two options to address the vacancy: appoint someone as mayor to fill the unexpired term or hold a special election to find a replacement.

