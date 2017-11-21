Danville Rally Knocks ‘Cats From Playoffs, 34-32

Little Johns Use Key Third, Fourth Down Conversions in 4 of 5 Scoring Drives

By Stan Sadler

DANVILLE – Unable to get the defense off the field on crucial third and fourth down plays proved costly for Rison in last Friday night’s Class 2A second round playoff battle.

Through the first quarter of the intense, down-to-the-wire contest, Rison forced Danville’s offense into three straight 3-and-outs, resulting in 9 plays, just 10 yards and no first downs for the Little Johns. Slowly but steadily, though, things began to click for Danville’s attack as the Wildcat defense found it more and more difficult to get the stop they needed and swing momentum.

So, by moving the chains 10 times on either third or fourth down on 4 scoring drives, the Little Johns rallied from 3 different deficits to stun the Wildcats, 34-32, and advance to the quarterfinals of the playoffs. The ‘Cats finished the season with a record of 10-2. It was the 105th state playoff game for Rison, and the 23rd time for a Wildcat post-season game to be decided by 7 points or less. In those games Rison is now 15-8.

The Wildcats’ narrow loss was made even tougher in the fact that they had to play the final three-and-a-half quarters without the services of RoShawn Martin, the team’s second leading rusher and one of the top tacklers on defense, who went out with an injury early in the game. Martin, who entered the game with 109 carries for close to 700 yards on the season, had a single run for 11 yards.

Even after losing one of their teammates and relinquishing a 10-point lead, the Wildcats kept fighting until the very end when an intercepted pass – the only turnover of the game by either team – after they had reached the Danville 33 brought an end to their season.

After falling behind, 27-24, with 9:48 to go in the game, Rison drove 71 yards for a touchdown, climaxed by quarterback Jaylon Henry’s 47-yard scamper when he cut back across the field to the end zone. Jerrion Marshall added a 2-point conversion run and the Wildcats led, 32-27, with 7:28 remaining. Henry led Rison’s ground attack with 105 yards on 13 carries.

To read the full article, see the November 21, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.