Lady Bears Open Season With Win Over Foreman

WOODLAWN – Four players scored in double figures as the Woodlawn Lady Bears opened their 2017-18 season with a 56-47 win over the Foreman Lady Gators last Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Woodlawn Gym.

Woodlawn Coach Logan Adair said the Lady Bears struggled from outside during the first half, hitting just one of three 3-point attempts which helped Foreman take a 22-19 lead into halftime.

Adair said the game began to turn in the third quarter when Jordan Wilkie and Madison Barringer began to have some success pentrating inside, allowing them to throw it back outside for some open shots. The result was seven 3-pointers in the second half by Woodlawn.

“I knew eventually our shots were goig to fall in the second half,” Adair said.

Freshman Makenzie Lasiter led the Lady Bears with 16 points followed by Wilkie with 11 and Barringer and Peyton Penland with 10 apiece.