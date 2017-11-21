New Medical Clinic Now Open at Rison

RISON – Cleveland County got its second medical clinic last week when Access Medical Clinic Family Practice opened its doors at 217 Main Street in downtown Rison, occupying the former location of Taylor Shay’s Gifts and Florist.

Access Medical Clinic joins the Rison Medical Clinic at 505 Sycamore in Rison as the only two medical facilities in the county. The Rison Clinic is affiliated with Jefferson Comprehensive Care System, Inc. based in Pine Bluff.

Lauren Leopard, the nurse practitioner based at the Access Medical Clinic, said the clinic provides primary family care, including wellness check-ups, flu shots, immunizations, pediatric care/check-ups, and women’s health. Leopard said the clinic also conducts wellness visits and athletic physicals for school athletes. The clinic is also equipped with an in-house lab.

The clinic will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. The clinic is closed from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for lunch.

Access Medical Clinic, according to its website, accepts both Medicaid and Medicare, as well as most health insurance plans, including Blue Cross-Blue Shield, QualChoice, Humana, Tricare and others.

Rison is one of 14 Access Medical Clinics in Arkansas, most of which are in small towns located in north-central and northeast Arkansas. Other clinic locations include Ash Flat, Bay, Black Rock, Bono, Garfield, Concord, Dardanelle, Flippin, Hardy, Marked Tree, Marshall, Salem and Weiner.

