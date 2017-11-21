Novern Wright

Novern Hays Wright, 81, of Rye, died Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at Chapel Woods Nursing Home.

Born June 26th, 1936, at Rowell, she was a daughter of the late Hugh Cleveland Hays and Velma Lee Bradley Hays.

She was the switch board operator for the Bradley County Medical Center for 22 years, a member of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church and the widow of Kenneth Richard Wright, whom she married September 10th, 1954. He died February 18th 2008.

Also preceding her in death were five brothers, Bert Hays, Newton Hays, Thomas Hays, James Sonny Hays, and Billy Hays; and two sisters Edna Stark and Eula White.

Survivors include two sons, Keith Wright and spouse Sandra of Rye, and Jeff Wright and spouse Leah, Star City; two grandchildren, Heather Baker and spouse Randall, and Anna Wright; anmd two great-grandchildren Cora Baker and Caleb Baker.

Funeral service were Saturday, November 18, 2017, at Frazer’s Chapel in Warren with Rev. Tim Saunders officiating.

Linda Barrett was organist. Burial was in Enon Cemetery at Rye by Frazer’s Funeral Home of Warren.

Active pallbearers were Jeremy Vinson, Johnny Hays, DeWayne Wright, Mark Vinson, Terry Young, and Danny Adair.

