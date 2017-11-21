War of 1812 Daughters Recognize Service of Early County Resident

RISON – More than 150 years after his death, the United States Daughters of 1812 paid tribute to one of Cleveland County’s early residents last Wednesday when the grave of James Overton was dedicated in the Cash-Overton Cemetery outside of the Toledo community.

With about 20 people on hand, including some of Overton’s descendants, the Simon Bradford Chapter of the Daughters of 1812, based in Pine Bluff, placed a bronze star marker at the foot of Overton’s headstone in the Cash-Overton Cemetery outside of Toledo.

Those participating in the dedication ceremony included Arkansas State Society President Sharon Stanley Wyatt, Simon Bradford Chapter President MarJo Thornton Dill, and Acting Chaplain DeeLois Lawrence.

Overton was granted land in what is today Cleveland County as pay for his service as a private in the 3rd Regiment of the Georgia Militia during the War of 1812. He is the great-great-grandfather of country music legend Johnny Cash.

The War of 1812 was fought between the United States and the United Kingsland and their respective allies from June 1812 through March 1815.

Born in May 1793 in South Carolina, Overton moved to Jasper County, Ga., upon reaching manhood. He married Rebecca Hagler in December 1817, and the couple became the parents of three daughters and two sons.

