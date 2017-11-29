Christmas in the Village This Saturday

5K Race, Santa Breakfast Begin Full Day of Activities at Pioneer Village
RISON – From a 5K race in the morning to a live singing nativity, there will be a full day of activities at the Third Annual Christmas in the Village to be held this Saturday morning, Dec. 2, at the Pioneer Village, 200 Yaney Street in Rison. Admission is free.
In addition, the Cleveland County Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday along Main Street in downtown.
Sharon Gray, president of Friends of the Pioneer Village, said they have more than 30 vendors who are registered to be on hand offering everything from Christmas crafts to holiday family photos. The Christmas Village Market will open at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day.
This year’s event is being co-sponsored by the Friends of Pioneer Village and Rison Shine Downtown Development. The two groups are working together to create an event that organizers hope can become a holiday tradition for not only the county, but for the region.
“This event really has a lot of potential to bring more people to Rison and Cleveland County,” said Britt Talent of Rison Shine Downtown Development. “The old Pioneer Village Crafts Festival became one of the largest events of its kind in this part of the state, and I think this event can see the same kind of appeal.”
In hopes of achieving that goal, the two groups have organized a series of events that will coincide with the Christmas Village Market that will be going on inside the exhibit buildings at the Pioneer Village.
The following is an overview of the events scheduled for this Saturday’s Christmas in the Village:
- Reindeer Dash 5K/1-Mile Walk – The first event of the day will be the Reindeer Dash 5K/1-Mile Walk and 1-Mile Race for Kids. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the 5K set to being at 8:30 a.m. and the 1-mile walk/1-mile kids race at 8:45 a.m. In addition, there will be door prizes given away after the race. Those who bring a toy to contribute to the Cleveland County Christmas Care Campaign will receive an extra chance for the door prizes.
- Breakfast with Santa – Enjoy pancakes, sausage, milk and juice with Santa Claus from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the indoor stage area at the Pioneer Village. Gray said this will be a “come-and-go” event, which means you can show up at any time during the two-hour window. The cost is $5 per person for both children and adults. In addition to having breakfast with Santa, there will also be a Christmas carnival set up with various games for the children.
- Pioneer Village Open House – The historic buildings, many dating back to the 1800’s, will be decorated for Christmas and open for tours throughout the day. There will be free hot chocolate and hot apple cider along with Christmas cookies at the McMurtrey House.
- Gingerbread House Contest – The Christmas in the Village Gingerbread House Contest will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in the McMurtrey House at the Pioneer Village. There is no cost to enter – simply bring your completed gingerbread house to the McMurtrey House by 10 a.m. There will be three divisions in the contest: ages 5-10; ages 11-16; and ages 17 and over. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners in each division with first place receiving $25, second place $15 and third place $10. Winners will be determined by the donations each entry receives during the contest. A donation jar will be set up at each gingerbread house, and the entry that receives the highest amount in donations will be declared the winner for that division. All donations will go toward the restoration and renovation efforts at the Pioneer Village.
- Christmas Project Workshop – There will be a Christmas Project Workshop held at 12:30 p.m. at the indoor stage area. The workshop will feature a cooking demonstration as well as Christmas projects for both youth and adults. There is no charge to attend the workshop. There will be live entertainment after the workshop.
- The Cleveland County Christmas Game Show – Test your Christmas knowledge and some other skills at the Cleveland County Christmas Game Show that begins at 2 p.m. at the indoor stage area. There will be an audience interactive trivia contest as well as “Win It in a Minute” competitions.
- The Christmas Tree Walk – The Christmas Tree Walk will begin at 3 p.m. Modeled after a traditional “cake walk,” this time contestants will be walking around a Christmas tree for the chance to win cakes, baked goods and other prizes.
- Christmas in the Village Beans & Greens Supper – An old time favorite is back with the Beans & Greens Supper to be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the indoor stage area at the Pioneer Village in Rison. The meal is $8, which includes beans, greens, cornbread, dessert and drink.
- Live Entertainment – There will be live entertainment throughout the late afternoon and evening at Christmas in the Village. The Gene Rainey & Friends Band from Sheridan will be performing during the Beans & Green Supper at the indoor stage area. At 5 p.m., the New Life Baptist Church Choir from Rison will be performing inside the Mt. Olivet Church at the Pioneer Village. Following the Christmas Parade in downtown Rison at 6 p.m., the Rison United Methodist Church Choir will perform in side the Mt. Olivet Church at 7 p.m. followed by the Cleveland County Community Theater’s live singing nativity on the outdoor stage.
- Christmas Photography Mini Sessions – Douglas B Design Graphic Design & Photography will be offering 15-minute photograph sessions for individuals, couples and families from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. A limited number of sessions are available. There will be walk-up opportunities if the schedule allows. Reserve a time slot by calling or texting Douglas Boultinghouse at (870) 510-2433 or messaging him on Facebook.
- Letters To Santa Drop-Off – The Cleveland County Herald will have a drop-off for Letters To Santa at the Pioneer Village Post Office. Letters will be published in the Dec. 13 special edition of The Herald. Holiday gift subscriptions and more will also be available.
- Christmas In The Village Market – More than 30 vendors will be set up inside the exhibition halls, including: Rison United Methodist Women, baked goods and cookies; Friendship EH Club Fried Pies; Ida Neal, AVON products and bath balms; Jenny Peyton Lularoe, Posh and Southern Couture; Just Stick It Vinyl and Etched Crafts; Mandy Stringfellow, Scentsy products; Rosemary Goosey, wreaths and homemade crafts and Decor; Gloria Young, Juice Plus Nutritional products; Rison Band Boosters, bake sale and ornaments; Paula Sadler, wreaths, arrangements, embroidery and hair bows; Cherolynne Hanry, Christmas decor, clothes and more; Cindy Faulk and Debbie Tripp, live herbs, herbal products and more; Reagan Haynes, Monat Hair Care; Beverly Paul, Plunder Design Jewelry; Cindy Reed, Lipsense/ShadowSense Products; Hardin New Life Apostolic Ladies, pumpkin rolls; Bessie’s Crafts and Boutique jewelry, crafts and Christmas ornaments; Tupperware by Paula Seifert; Corrie Lusk, hand-dyed yarns, sweaters and shawls; Jennifer Price, Scenic photography canvases, calendars, wood panels and more; Dot Hart, Doterra Essential Oils and Accessories; Brandi Watson, snap jewelry, boutique clothing and crafts; Rebecca Lowry, Monat Hair Care and holiday gift sets; Jordan Harper, wreaths, arrangements and crafts; Shelter Cat Rescue, assortment of rescue-related items and baked goods; and Holly Chism, Premier Designs Jewelry.