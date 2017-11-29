Christmas in the Village This Saturday

5K Race, Santa Breakfast Begin Full Day of Activities at Pioneer Village

RISON – From a 5K race in the morning to a live singing nativity, there will be a full day of activities at the Third Annual Christmas in the Village to be held this Saturday morning, Dec. 2, at the Pioneer Village, 200 Yaney Street in Rison. Admission is free.

In addition, the Cleveland County Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday along Main Street in downtown.

Sharon Gray, president of Friends of the Pioneer Village, said they have more than 30 vendors who are registered to be on hand offering everything from Christmas crafts to holiday family photos. The Christmas Village Market will open at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

This year’s event is being co-sponsored by the Friends of Pioneer Village and Rison Shine Downtown Development. The two groups are working together to create an event that organizers hope can become a holiday tradition for not only the county, but for the region.

“This event really has a lot of potential to bring more people to Rison and Cleveland County,” said Britt Talent of Rison Shine Downtown Development. “The old Pioneer Village Crafts Festival became one of the largest events of its kind in this part of the state, and I think this event can see the same kind of appeal.”

In hopes of achieving that goal, the two groups have organized a series of events that will coincide with the Christmas Village Market that will be going on inside the exhibit buildings at the Pioneer Village.

The following is an overview of the events scheduled for this Saturday’s Christmas in the Village: