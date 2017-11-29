Cleveland County Board To Reschedule Meeting

RISON – Harrell Wilson, president of the Cleveland County School Board, said he hopes to reschedule a special called meeting this Thursday, Nov. 30, to review the pool of 21 candidates for the superintendent’s position.

Wilson originally called a special meeting for last Tuesday, Nov. 21, but he said that meeting was canceled after some of the board members were unable able to attend.

He said the primary goal of this meeting is for the school board to identify those candidates they would like to interview for the position. Those interviews could take place during the month of December with a possible replacement named for retiring superintendent Johnnie Johnson by early January.