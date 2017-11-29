Community Theater Group Adding More Shows in 2018

RISON – Two Ole Time Jamborees, a couple of children’s productions and a talent contest are on the agenda for the Cleveland County Community Theater in 2018.

Stacy Walz, who chairs the Cleveland County Community Theater group, released the proposed scheduled during a meeting of the newly-formed community theater board Sunday.

After seeing sold-out performances in its first two years of existence, the 2018 schedule is the most ambitious yet for the grassroots organization.

On tap for 2018 will be both a Valentine’s performance in February and a fall performance in October of the Cleveland County Ole Time Jamboree. The first Ole Time Jamboree, which features musical acts and comedy, was held in October to sold out houses at both New Edinburg and Rison.

Both of those events were dinner theaters, and Walz said they plan to offer dinner with both the Valentine’s and October events in 2018. In addition, she said they will also add a matinee performance without a meal either on Saturday or Sunday at Rison. Walz said the price of serving a dinner with the show makes it cost-prohibitive for some families, so they wanted to add a more affordable show that would allow more people to attend.

In April 2018, the community theater group is scheduled to put on “Simply Cinderella,” a play and variety show that will feature a cast of children/young actors. Walz said they would like to work with the local schools to perform a scaled-down version of the production to elementary students.

