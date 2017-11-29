Cutter-MS Knocks Off Lady Wildcats at Tourney Opener

MAGNET COVE – After erasing an early eight-point deficit, the Rison Lady Wildcats struggled to keep pace with Cutter- Morning Star the rest of the way as the Lady Eagles pulled away for a 60-35 victory in the first round of the Magnet Cove Tournament Monday night at Magnet Cove.

Rison quickly fell behind 10-2 in the first quarter before the Lady ‘Cats came back to draw even, 11-11, at the end of the period. Cutter, however, was able to regain the lead in the second quarer to go up 27-19 at the half.

The Eagles stretched it to a 12-point margin by the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth for the final margin.

Lady Wildcat Coach Sydney Turner described it as a very physical game. “It was a football game, but you never know what was going to be called,” she said, noting that she felt the defensive pressure got to her Lady ‘Cats as the game wore on.

Rison was called for 23 fouls in the game compared to 11 for CMS. Three of Lady Wildcats’ top scorers – Macy Ratliff, Sydney Keaton and Kristen Hurst – finished the game with four fouls.

Keaton had four 3-pointers in the game to finish with a team-high 16 points. Ratliff had a couple of treys to finish with 13 points.

