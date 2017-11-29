Dovie Jean Brimer Law, 79, of Rison, died Sunday, November 26, 2017.

She was born June 12, 1938 in Little Rock, daughter of Hershell Brimer and Beuna Vista Cummings Brimer Wiles.

Mrs. Law was reared and received her early education in Arkansas and California, where she attended Richmond High School, in Richmond, California.

She moved back to Arkansas in 1970.

Mrs. Law was a member of White Hall First Assembly of God.

She worked at Greenville Elementary School as a cook for several years.

Mrs. Law was preceded in death by her husband, John Law; her parents; step-father, Mack Wiles; granddaughter, Rebecca Lowery; sister, Wanda Pratt; step-brother, John Wiles; and grandparents, George and Dovie McNeely Cummings.

Survivors include her son, Kenneth Kellum; three daughters, Jennie Aud of Woodlawn, Earline Hicks of Pine Bluff and Tracy Law of Pine Bluff; two sisters, Mary Clark of North Little Rock and Peggy Kesterson of Pine Bluff; two step-sisters, Joan Wiles of Rogers and Connie Wiles of Jonesboro; step-brother, Manoid Wiles of Atkins; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, November 30, 2017 at Good Faith Cemetery with Brother Dean Caldwell officiating.

