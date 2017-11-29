Glendale Man Given 40 Years On Rape Charge

RISON – Phillip Anthony Herren of the Glendale area was convicted of rape and sentenced to 40 years in prison by a Cleveland County jury last Tuesday.

Herren was convicted of fondling a 16-year-old girl after she had passed out from drinking liquor at his home on Hwy. 54 north of the Glendale community in Cleveland County in May 2015.

Herren’s 40-year sentence is to be served consecutive to a 10-year sentence he is currently serving in the Arkansas Department of Correction for possession of a firearm by certain persons.

According to the incident report filed by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department, the victim spent the night with a 15-year-old female friend at Herren’s home on the night of May 5, 2015. Court records showed that Herren was the 15-year-old girl’s stepfather.

In addition to those two girls, there were two other females at the residence that night, another 15-year-old and 16-year-old.

At about 8 a.m. on the morning of May 6, 2015, the victim’s friend showed the victim a video of Herren moving the victim with no pants on. The girl told the victim that she saw Herren penetrate her with his fingers while she was apparently passed out.

The victim told police that Herren provided them with Crown Royal liquor on the evening of May 5, and that she could not recall anything that took place after about 10 p.m. that night.

