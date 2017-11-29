Jr. Bears Fall to Star City; Just Miss at Hampton, 42-41

WOODLAWN – The Woodlawn Junior Bears wore down in the second half as the Star City Junior Bulldogs turned a one-point halftime advantage into a 50-35 victory Monday night in the Junior Bears’ home opener.

Woodlawn trailed 28-27 at halftime before the Junior ‘Dogs pulled away over the final two quarters for the win.

“We run out of gas completely,” said Woodlawn Coach Logan Adair. “They had two big kids down low and we expended a lot of energy trying to contain them in the first half.”

Adair credited his team’s effort against a deeper Class 4A school.

Clayton Ashcraft led the Junior Bears with 22 points, 18 of which came in the first half.

Woodlawn fell to 1-2 on the year with the loss.

Hampton 42, Woodlawn 41

HAMPTON – Clayton Ashcraft’sw last-second shot attempt was disrupted when a defender got tangled up with him as the Hampton Junior Bulldogs held on for a 42-41 heartbreaker over the Woodlawn Junior Bears last week in thesecond round of the Hampton Junior High Tournament.

