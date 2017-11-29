New Group Seeks To Trim County’s Childhood Obesity

RISON – Stemming the tide of childhood obesity in Cleveland County is the goal of a new task force that was launched this week in Rison.

Dr. Mark Attwood of Rison, the county health official, is chairing the Cleveland County Childhood Obesity group made up of local and regional representatives from the Arkansas Department of Health, local schools and the community.

Attwood told those gathered at the Cleveland County Health Unit in Rison for the first meeting Monday morning that the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement encouraged the state’s county health officials to make the issue of childhood obesity a priority.

He said more than 40 percent of the student body in both the Cleveland County and Woodlawn School Districts are classified as overweight or obese, according each district’s Annual Body Mass Index (BMI) Assessments.

To be considered “overweight,” Attwood said the student must be in the 85th to 95th percentile of the average height/weight BMI index. Those considered “obese” are over that 95th percentile.

Attwood said 47 percent of the students in the Cleveland County School District and about 41 percent of the students in the Woodlawn School District are classified as being overweight or obese.

To read the full article, see the November 29, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.