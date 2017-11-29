Terria Saunders

Terria Lee Saunders, 63, of Rison, passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017, at her home.

Born December 26, 1953, in Englewood, California, she was a daughter to the late Rollen Espety Frederick, Sr. and Virginia Lee Guest Frederick.

Mrs. Saunders is preceded in death by her parents; father-in law, Robert E. Saunders; mother-in-law, Margaret A. Saunders; brother-in-law, Ronald E. Saunders and sister-in-law, Sharon C. Saunders.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Artis Saunders of Rison; daughter, Kimberly Purdy of Rison; son, Michael Badger of Rison; stepdaughter, April Temple of Rison; stepson, Samuel Saunders of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Rollen (Kathy) Frederick, Jr. of Sturgis, Michigan; sister, Darlene Good of Sturgis, Michigan; and grandchildren, Kalyn Howard, Gabby Temple, Gary Temple, and Michael Temple.

Memorial services are at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at the family’s home, 210 Meadow Lane in Rison.

Arrangements are by Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

