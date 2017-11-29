Totty Praises Seniors; Looks to Class 3A

Rison Joins McGehee, Barton, Dollarway for New Conference in 2018

By Stan Sadler

RISON – Although three games remain to be played in Class 2A for the 2017 high school football season, head coach Clay Totty of Rison is already looking ahead to next year when the Wildcats will find themselves stepping up in classification.

However, not quite two weeks removed from the sudden end to this season in a heart-breaking 2-point second round playoff loss at Danville, Totty took time after school resumed following the Thanksgiving holiday to reflect on the Wildcats’ 2017 campaign and the seniors who made up the squad.

“I hurt for them,” Totty said, commenting about the 11 seniors who finished the season and their football careers. They are, in numerical order, Chandler Knowles, Mason Riggins, Spencer Trail, Brandon Gurnsey, Jacob Hall, Walt Freeman, Jared Wilson, Hagan Wilson, Grant King, Ronnie Baumer and Taylor Spencer.

“They are a good group, a refreshing bunch to have had to work with,” Totty said, as he talked about the seniors. “I really can’t say enough about them. As a group, they may not have been the most athletic we have had. But they made up for it with leadership, character and accountability. They did everything we asked them to, and they were proud to be Wildcats. They worked hard, and deserved more. That’s why I hurt for them.”

Totty continued, “We will miss all of them, and especially ones like Jared (Wilson). He turned into a vocal leader and he did such a good job for us on both sides of the ball. Ones like him are hard to replace.”

Jared Wilson and fellow classmate, Spencer Trail, were announced by Hooten’s Arkansas Football near the end of the season as finalists on the 2017 Watch List for Arkansas Farm Bureau Player of the Year awards in Class 2A – Wilson on defense and Trail on offense.

