ARCOP Recognizes County’s Efforts to Fight, Curb Obesity

LITTLE ROCK – It’s an uphill battle to prevent and reduce obesity in Arkansas, one of the nation’s most afflicted state, but communities in each of Arkansas’ 75 counties are fighting it every day.

Many of those communities were recognized Thursday, during the Arkansas Coalition for Obesity Prevention’s 10-year celebration, held at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock.

Katrina Betancourt, the coalition’s president, told the several hundred people in attendance that their respective efforts to help prevent obesity over the last decade had already had a profound effect on the state’s population.

“Our communities are healthier because of what you do,” Betancourt said.

Founded in 2007, the coalition was finally awarded non-profit 501(c)3 status earlier in 2017.

The coalition uses three tiers of recognition in documenting efforts on the part of communities: emerging, blossoming and thriving. Among those recognized Thursday was the City of Rison, recognized as “Blossoming Community,” and surrounding Cleveland County, recognized as “Thriving Community.”

