Bears Race Past Maumelle, DeWitt

WOODLAWN – Woodlawn’s new up-tempo style of offense and defense is off to a fast start as the Bears have opened the 2017-18 season with wins over DeWitt and Maumelle Charter.

Woodlawn knocked off Maumelle Charter, 84-76, last Thursday before racing past DeWitt, 75-43, this past Saturday in the Mini State Classic held at Drew Central High School in Monticello.

“We’re trying to get up and down the court as many times as we can trying to get shots off,” said Bears Coach Logan Adair.

While Adair said he tried an uptempo approach on offense last year, he said he would try to slow the pace on defense. This year he’s going full bore on both ends of the court after attending some clinics during the offseason that allowed him to tweak his strategy.

“We’re pressing every possession trying to get 90 possessions a game,” Adair said. “The way we figure it, if we can average 1 point per possession, that’s nearly 90 points a game.”

So far, Adair’s goals are not too far off.

In its season opener last Thursday, Woodlawn led 12-11 after the first quarter and was up 30-23 at the half before turning on the afterburners in the second. The Bears outscored the Falcons 28-15 in the third before adding 26 more points in the fourth for the final maring.

