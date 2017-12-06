CCSB To Interview Three For Superintendent’s Job

RISON – The Cleveland County School Board is scheduled to interview three finalists for the superintendent’s position today (Wednesday, Dec. 6) and Thursday, according to one of the school board members.

Board president Harrell Wilson, who is guiding the interview process, could not be reached for comment, but board member Stan Sadler confirmed that the field of candidates had been narrowed to three people who are scheduled to be interviewed this week.

While the school board will have its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. this Monday, Dec. 11, at the adminsitration building in Rison, Sadler said he did not know if the board will be ready to make a decision then. Board members have expressed an interest in having a successor to retiring Superintendent Johnnie Johnson in place by early Janaury, if possible.

To read the full article, see the December 6, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.