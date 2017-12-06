Christmas in Village Deemed Success After New Additions

RISON – Based on the feedback that organizer Sharon Gray has received since Saturday, she dubbed this year’s “Christmas in the Village” at the Pioneer Village in Rison a success.

“Alot of them (visitors) were surprised and said we need more of this, not just at this time of the year,” said Gray, president of the Friends of Pioneer Village, the group responsible for putting on the event.

While this was the third year for Christmas in the Village, Gray said they put forth a more concerted effort this year to expand the offerings and add more vendors to the Christmas Market. She said they ended up with more than 35 vendors, filling the two largest exhibit buildings on the grounds.

Friends of Pioneer Village uses the event to raise money to improve and maintain the historic structures at the Pioneer Village. She said it was a success from that perspective as well.

There were some new additions to this years event, including Breakfast With Santa and the Reindeer Dash 5K/1-Mile Walk that were added to the morning venue.

Breakfast with Santa started at 8:30 a.m. and continued through about 10:30 a.m. Both youth and adults were able to enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, milk and juice with Santa. That was followed by carnival-like games for the kids.

Gray said it was a big hit with both the kids and parents, and she said she is already making plans to expand it next year.

