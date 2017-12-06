County Finances Finishing 2017 Strong

Quorum Court Votes To Give Employees One-Time Payments of $1,200

RISON – Cleveland County will go into the new in the “best (financial) shape we’ve been in since I’ve been here,” said County Treasurer Jack Hopson after the quorum court unanimously approved the 2018 county budget during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.

In fact, the county is having such a strong close to 2017 that the quorum court approved a $1,200 one-time payment to all full-time employees and a $600 payment to part-time workers.

Hopson said for the “first time in forever,” county general fund operated throughout the year without falling into a deficit. While the September books did close out with a negative balance of $2,119.19, Hopson explained that was simply because the state delayed a payment to the county.

That balance was back in the black in November and the financial report Hopson distributed Monday night showed county general with a balance of $71,578.19 at the end of November.

As for the 2018 budget, it sailed through both the budget meeting and the quorum court meeting with no problems. “This is one of the smoothest things we’ve seen,” said Justice of the Peace Bruce Brown, chair of the quorum court’s budget committee, while presenting the budget for approval Monday night.

Brown and County Judge Gary Spears commended all the departments for keeping costs in check.

To read the full article, see the December 6, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.