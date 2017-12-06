Lady Bears Roll Past Maumelle; Drop Two Games at DC Tourney

WOODLAWN – An overwhelming first half was all the Woodlawn Lady Bears really needed last Thursday night as they dominated the Maumelle Charter Lady Falcons, 60-41, at the Woodlawn Gym.

Woodlawn controlled from the start, leading 21-11 at the end of the first quarter before extending it to a 50-17 advantage by halftime. Lady Bears Coach Logan Adair said he pulled all his starters in the second half as the Lady Falcons cut it to a respectalbe 19-point margin by the end of the game.

Kaylee Hinson knocked down 6-of-8 free throw attempts to finish with 13 points to lead the Woodlawn scorers. Olivia Gavin and Peyton Penland followed with 10 apiece while Jordan Wilkie had nine and Madison Barringer had eight.

Valley Springs 78, Woodlawn 19

MONTICELLO – “Buzzsaw” is the way Woodlawn Lady Bears Coach Logan Adair described the Class 3A Valley Springs Lady Tigers in the Mini State Classic held Saturday at Drew Central High School in Monticello.

Valley View dominated from start to finish, and played nearly a flawless game. “I don’t think they missed a shot in the second or third quarter,” Adair said.

Madison Barringer was the leading scorer for the Lady Bears with five.

Alpena 61, Woodlawn 23

MONTICELLO – Woodlawn managed just six points over the final two quarters of play as the Alpena Lady Leopards dominated down the stretch for a 61-23 victory Saturday at the Mini State Classic at Drew Central in Monticello.

