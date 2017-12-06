Lady Wildcats Hold Off MC

MAGNET COVE – Rison successfully executed an inbounds play with 3 seconds left as the Lady Wildcats held on for a 43-42 victory over the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers last Thursday in second round action at the Magnet Cove Tournament.

Rison held a 36-27 lead going into the fourth quarter when Magnet Cove suddenly got hot from outside the 3-point arch and closed the gap to just one with less than a minute remaining.

“We got a little comfortable with the a 36-27 lead,” said Rison Coach Sydney Turner, who said her Lady ‘Cats were surprised to see the Lady Panthers mount the comeback. Rison had knocked off Magnet Cove, 45-31, on Nov. 21.

The Lady Wildcats were up by three with 41 seconds left when a tie ball went to Rison. However, the Lady Panther held defensively and cut it to one-point game in the final second. Turner said the Lady ‘Cats managed to inbound the ball beneath Magnet Cove’s basket with 3 seconds remaining to preserve the win.

After the two teams finished the first quarter in a 13-13 tie, Rison began pulling away in the second, taking a 26-22 lead into halftime before extending it to a 36-27 margin by the end of the third.

