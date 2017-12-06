Linh Nguyen

Linh Le My Nguyen passed away on November 24, 2017 in a tragic car accident in Birmingham, Alabama, at the age of 28.

She was born on December 31, 1988 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to Hoan Long Nguyen and Hiep Cam Thi Le. Linh

Survivors include her mother, Hiep Cam Thi Le of Vietnam; a sister, Uyen Le My Nguyen; and a brother, Huy Le Long Nguyen of Vietnam; grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Hoan Long Nguyen.

Linh attended Bui Thi Xuan High School in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. She came to the United States as an exchange student in 2005 and attended Rison High School in Rison, Arkansas. Her host parents were Jeff and Lisa Prescott of Rison. Linh graduated high school in 2006 and attended Ouachita Baptist University on an Honor Global Scholarship in 2006.

Linh came to Ruston to attend Louisiana Tech University in 2009 and had stayed here ever since. While in Ruston, Linh was blessed to have many friends. Linh regularly participated in and performed at many events of the International Student Office at Louisiana Tech University, the church, and the community. Linh was a gifted and talented girl. She was known by her friends by her great sense of humor, sweet and cheerful disposition, and skills as a makeup artist.

She was a member of Bethel No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church at Rison.

A lovely daughter, granddaughter, and sister, Linh will be greatly missed by her family, relatives, friends, and everyone who knew her.

Mr. Dan Erickson officiated the funeral services on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston, Louisiana.

