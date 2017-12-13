CCSB Approves Master Facilites Plan for Dist.

RISON – There were no significant projects included in the Cleveland County School District’s Facilities Master Plan that was approved by the Cleveland County School Board during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.

State law requires public school districts in Arkansas to update and submit a Facilities Master Plan every other year. The plan is a comprehensive facility improvement plan taking into account possible building projects and improvements to academic facilities over the next six years.

Each district’s plan, according to the Arkansas Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation, is to include enrollment projections, plans and time tables to correct school deficiencies, the status of corrections, how the district plans to deal with growth, custodial and maintenance programs, building systems replacement (life-cycle) and other critical information.

Each plan is required to list proposed projects, funding sources, a detailed description of the project scope, whether the project is proposed, in progress, completed, etc. and a timeline as to when those projects may be completed. School districts are no obligated to follow through on any of the projects included in the plan.

On the subject of student enrollment and the impact that has on facilities, Superintendent Johnnie Johnson told those attending the facilities public hearing held at the start of Monday night’s board meeting that the state has overestimated the district’s enrollment.

According to the state projections, there would be about 886 students in the district for the 2016-17 school year. In reality, Johnson said the latest quarterly average showed almost 837 students in the district. He said the projected enrollment for the 2017-18 school year was 877, but there are currently 835 enrolled.

