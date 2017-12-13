County Burn Ban Remains In Place Until Rain Arrives

RISON – Cleveland County remains under a burn ban despite receiving about a half inch of rain recently, County Judge Gary Spears said this week.

“I think alot of people assumed it was no longer in affect when we got about a half inch of rain about a week ago, but we never did lift it,” Spears said Tuesday.

Spears issued the burn ban on Nov. 30. Under a burn ban, there is no outdoor burning of any kind allowed. The judge said anyone caught burning outdoors during the ban will be issued a warning the first time and could be issued a ticket on the second.

Spears said some of the counties in the region did lift their burn bans after the rain, but most have since re-issued them.

Cleveland County’s burn ban will stay in place until a sufficient amount of rain has fallen, Spears said.

All but nine of the 75 counties in Arkansas were under a burn ban as of Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. The commission also listed the entire state under a moderate risk of wildfire.

On Monday, there were reports of three wildfires breaking out in Newton County in northern Arkansas along Hwy. 21 between Ponca and Boxley.

Accuweather.com, a weather website, showed that Rison received 0.98 inches of rain on Tuesday, Dec. 5. That was the most significant amount of rainfall in more than a month, according to the website. There were traces of rain recorded for five days in October totaling 0.15 inches for the month.