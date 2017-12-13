County Ranks Low In Opioid Prescriptions

Arkansas Second Highest Overall in U.S.; County Second Lowest in State

RISON – With addiction to opioid pain medications becoming nearly an epidemic nationwide, state and national health officials have become more vigilant in tracking how much the medication is being prescribed across the nation and Arkansas is nearly at the top of the list.

However, when those numbers are broken down by county, Cleveland County ranks nearly at the bottom.

Those rankings are based on the latest data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a 2016 survey of the number of opioids prescribed for every 100 people, Arkansas ranked second with 114.6 prescriptions for every 100 people. Alabama was the only state with a higher rate coming in at 121 prescriptions.

However, when Arkansas’ numbers are broken down by county, Cleveland County barely moves the needle at 1.1 prescriptions for every 100 people. The only county with a lower rating was Newton County in northern Arkansas with 0.8 prescriptions.

Still, prescriptions of opioids are high across much of the state, including in many of the counties adjoining Cleveland County: Bradley County comes in at 116.5 and Drew County at 131.8.

Opioids are prescribed to treat moderate to severe pain and are more commonly known as oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

