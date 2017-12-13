Dollar Issues Veto on Vote Regarding Employee Raise

RISON – Mayor Vernon Dollar vetoed the Rison City Council’s decision to give the Rison Water Department clerk an additional 2 percent raise, but said he is now working on a new pay schedule for city employees.

Dollar informed the Herald of his decision to veto the decision last Wednesday, Dec. 6, the day after the city council held its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

For the council to overturn the veto, it would require two-thirds of the city council members (four of six) to vote in favor of overturning it.

During last week’s council meeting, the five members present voted unanimously to include a 2 percent raise for all employees in the 2018 budget. After that vote, Alderman Cleve Reed made a motion to give the city water clerk, Rhonda Fletcher, an additional 2 percent.

Reed said he felt that the position needed more pay considering Fletcher had been working for the city for 21 years, and was below what other positions were being paid. The additional pay increase brought the water clerk’s annual salary to more than $30,000.

The motion was approved by a 4-1 vote with Alderman Scott Morrison casting the dissenting vote. Morrison said after the meeting that while he was not necessarily opposed to the raise, he was opposed to giving a raise to a single position without considering others.

