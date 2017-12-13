James Sturdivant

James Ellis Sturdivant, 77 of Pine Bluff, passed away, Sunday, December 10, 2017.

Born October 26, 1940 at Lake Village, he was a son of the late Floyd Sturdivant and Helen Marie Roberts Sturdivant.

A 1958 graduate of Crossett High School, Mr. Sturdivant retired from the Cotton Belt Railroad as Yardmaster in 1994 after 30 years of service.

Family and friends were his life, although he enjoyed a lil’ hunting and fishing when the opportunity arose.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years children, Betty Harrison Sturdivant; sons, Charles Sturdivant and Michael Sturdivant (Veronica); daughter, Sharron Archer; sisters, Susie Nolan and Mary Stell; brother, Edward Sturdivant; special cousin, Bruce Sturdivant; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 14, 2017, at Fuller Hale South Funeral Chapel in Pine Bluff with Bro. William Paul Woolley officiating. Burial will follow in Fitzhugh Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 13, 2017, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fuller Hale South Funeral Home in Pine Bluff.

