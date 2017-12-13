Lady ‘Cats Turn Back Dermott Lady Rams

RISON – After seeing a 16-point lead whittled to just two, the Rison Lady Wildcats managed to answer late to come away with a 58-52 win over the Dermott Lady Rams Tuesday night at the Rison Gym.

Rison came out hitting on all cylinders as the Lady ‘Cats raced out to an 18-2 lead before finishing the opening period with a 22-7 advantage.

Dermott, however, began chipping away in the second quarter, outscoring Rison 17-10 to pull within 32-24 at the half. The Lady Rams carried that momentum over into the second half.

“We just couldn’t handle their man-to-man defense very well,” said Rison Coach Sydney Turner after the game.

After both teams played even in the third quarter, Dermott managed to whittle the lead to just two, 48-46, when Peyton Vincent hit a running layup with 5:17 left in the game.

Rison answered with a 5-0 run on the strength of a basket and free throw from Sydney Keaton and two free throws from Macy Ratliff. The Lady Rams got no closer than four the rest of the way.

