No Decision Yet On Superintendent For CC Schools

RISON – Despite meeting in executive session Monday night to discuss the future opening, the Cleveland County School Board has yet to make a decision regarding the successor to retiring Superintendent Johnnie Johnson.

Cleveland County School Board President Harrell Wilson said they “came close” to reaching a consensus Monday night, but decided to give it more time before making a final decision.He noted that they want to have the new superintendent named by the end of the January.

Johnson’s resignation does not become effective until his current contract is completed on June 30, 2018. The new superintendent will take over July 1, 2018.

Wilson said he did not know if they would call a special meeting between now and the next regular monthly meeting to make a decision. The next Cleveland County School Board meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 16.

After completing its regular monthly meeting at about 7:45 p.m. Monday night, Wilson asked for the board to go back into executive session. The board met behind closed doors for more than an hour before emerging without a decision.

All seven board members were present for the executive session. While Johnson was in the administration building at the time, he did not sit in on the meeting.

