Reynolds, Bears Rout Hampton, 77-46

WOODLAWN – Cole Reynolds scored 28 points, including 12 straight in the second quarter, to lead the Woodlawn Bears to a 77-46 rout of the Hampton Bulldogs in conference action Tuesday night at Woodlawn.

Hampton kept it close early on as Woodlawn finished the first quarter with a 16-14 lead. That’s when Bears Coach Logan Adair decided to use a high ball screen to set up Reynolds. The move paid immediate dividends as Reynolds scored 12 straight to spark a 26-11 run by the Bears in the second quarter.

Woodlawn would invoke the mercy clock for the fourth quarter when the Bears outscored the Bulldogs 22-12 in the third to give them a 64-37 lead heading into the final period.

Reynolds, a sophomore, had four 3-pointers in the game. His game-high 28 was followed by Austin Weatherford with 17 while first-year player Tristen Morgan had 11, including three treys.

Woodlawn improved to 4-1 overall with the win and are 1-0 in league play with the conference win.

Hamburg 85, Woodlawn 81

WOODLAWN – Woodlawn got off to a slow start to put itself in a hole it was never able to get out of as the Class 4A Hamburg Lions held on for a 85-81 win over the Bears Monday night in the Woodlawn Gym.

To read the full article, see the December 13, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.