Rison Rallies, But Rams Prevail, 50-42

RISON – Rison’s Chris Lawson hit two free throws with 5:11 left to the tie game but Dermott made nine-of-11 free throws the rest of the way as the Rams held off the Wildcats, 50-42, in a combined Conference 16 game Tuesday at the Rison Gym.

It was the second consecutive game for the Wildcats in as many days after starting their season Monday night at home with another league game against Harmony Grove.

Despite the loss, Rison Coach Dean Adams seemed upbeat with the prospects of getting his ‘Cats up to speed.

“They’ve (the Rams) played 11 game and Harmony Grove had played seven,” Adams pointed out. “We’re still playing ourselves into shape. We’ll be getting there.”

Despite the late start to the season, Rison was competitive in both games against teams that are sporting winning records.

Tuesday night, it looked as though the Wildcats were going to surge ahead in the fourth quarter before the Rams preserved the victory at the foul line.

Both teams essentially traded baskets throughout the first half as neither team led by more than four points over the first two quarters. Dermott was up 29-27 at halftime.

To read the full article, see the December 13, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.