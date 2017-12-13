Woodlawn OKs Waiver Supporting Early Start

WOODLAWN – The Woodlawn School Board approved a resolution Monday night supporting a waiver that will allow the school district to start the 2018-19 school year earlier than the state law allows.

Woodlawn joins the other 13 school districts that make up the Southeast Arkansas Educational Cooperative is supporting the waiver.

In 2011, the state legislature approved a new law dictating when public schools in Arkansas can start their new school year. The law states that schools “shall begin no earlier than August 19 and no later than August 26. If, however, August 18 falls on a Monday, school may begin on that date.”

That same law, however, also provides for a waiver in certain circumstances. It reads, that the Arkansas Department of Education “may grant a school district a waiver to begin school on an earlier or later date if the department determines that there exists a material and substantial reason for the school district to begin on an earlier or later date.” Some of those reasons include exceptional or emergency circumstances such as a contagious disease outbreak, inclement weather, or other acts of God.

Since Aug. 19 falls on a Sunday in 2018, that means schools in Arkansas can start no earlier than Aug. 20 if a waiver is not granted.

Woodlawn Superintendent Dudley Hume said an Aug. 20 start date could present a problem in regards to having semester tests completed by the Christmas break. In addition, other districts have complained that the school year would not wrap up until sometime after the Memorial Day holiday.

