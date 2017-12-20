Big 3rd Quarter Lifts Bears Past ‘Cats, 69-55

BEARDEN – Bearden’s full court press got to Rison in the third quarter as the Bears came away with a 69-55 conference victory over the Wildcats in conference play last Friday night at Bearden.

After trailing by one at the end of the first quarter, Rison’s Jaylon Henry hit two 3-pointers while scoring eight of his 10 points in the second period to push the ‘Cats in front, 35-32, at halftime.

That lead, however, quickly vanished in the third as Bearden went to a man-to-man defense while staying in a full court press in the second half.

“They really outlasted us,” said Rison Coach Dean Adams. “They got to trapping us in the full court press, and we started turning it over… We just kind of got out of the press breaker we were using in the first half.”

While the ‘Cats began to struggle, Bearden’s Lavarious Hughes, a sophomore, found his rythmn as he scored 11 points in the third quarter to trigger a 19-5 run by the Bears as they took a 51-40 into the start of the final period. Hughes finished the game with 22.

That 11-point lead was too much for Rison to overcome in the fourth as Bearden maintained its cushion in the fourth quarter.

