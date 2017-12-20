Cut Fiber Optic Line Shuts Down Internet Service

RISON – A broken connection between Kingsland and Fordyce, and a pinched fiber optic line at Fordyce were the culprits of two county-wide disruptions in internet service over the weekend and into the start of the business week, according to Jay Mitchell, owner of Cleveland County Telephone/ARK-O, the local internet service provider for much of Cleveland County.

Internet service was lost the first time between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. That outage continued through Monday evening, Dec. 18, when service was restored. However, shortly after about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, internet service was lost once again.

After troubleshooting with connected companies Windstream and Level 3 for the outage that occurred on Saturday, Mitchell said they believed the problem on Saturday stemmed from a chip card that needed to be replaced. After replacing the card, the teams could not detect a connection which led them to begin checking fiber cable connections.

Late Sunday evening, Mitchell said they discovered a damaged connection handle between Fordyce and Kingsland where ARK-O’s fiber connects into Windstream.

Mitchell said crews worked Monday to repair the connection as well as investigating the cause of the damage, suspecting either vandalism or damage from roots of trees removed in the area.

“If it is vandalism,” Mitchell said. “We plan to offer a reward towards the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.”

To read the full article, see the December 20, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.