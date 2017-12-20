Dupuy Named CCSD Superintendent

Assistant White Hall Superintendent To Assume New Role July 1

RISON – Craig Dupuy, an assistant superintendent with the White Hall School District, will become the new superintendent for the Cleveland County School District effective July 1, 2018, Cleveland County School Board president Harrell Wilson said.

Dupuy (pronounced Du-Pree) was approved by a unanimous vote of the school board during a special called meeting last Thursday evening, Dec. 14. Wilson said Dupuy signed a three-year contract after the meeting last Thursday.

Dupuy was one of three finalists that were interviewed Dec. 6-7 for the job to replace retiring Superintendent Johnnie Johnson. Wilson said Dupuy won the board over with his resume, references, experience and interview.

In his current capacity as assistant superintendent for finance and personnel, Wilson said Dupuy was responsible for overseeing the White Hall School District’s $25 million budget. In comparison, Wilson said the Cleveland County School District has an annual budget of about $4 to $4.5 million.

“He’s extremely well connected with the state,” Wilson said.

During the vetting process, Wilson said they interviewed people who have had contact with Dupuy through his duties at White Hall. He said Dupuy was highly regarded by staff at White Hall as well as with staff at the Arkansas School Board Association and the Arkansas Department of Education.

To read the full article, see the December 20, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.