Flu Cases on Rise In State, County

RISON – Many Arkansans will be getting something they didn’t really ask for this Christmas – the flu.

According to data from the week ending last Friday, Dec. 15, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is reporting “widespread” influenza activity to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Since Oct. 1, ADH reports that it has received more than 4,600 positive tests for influenza from 63 counties.

Those numbers are based on information provided by health care providers across the state using the ADH online reporting database. ADH noted that it only receives “a fraction” of the actual flu cases, so the overall burden of the illness could be higher.

In addition, ADH also reported six influenza-related deaths in the state so far this season. All six deaths involved adults.

Gwen Paul, administrator for the Cleveland County Health Unit at Rison, said there have been confirmed cases of the flu in Cleveland County, but her office has yet to be informed of any critical outbreaks at any of the schools as of Monday. Paul said the schools dismissing for the two-week Christmas break can help stem the spread of the flu and other illnesses.

All three school campuses across the county reported increased student absenteeism starting last week. While many of those students were out with the flu, school officials were also reporting that students were also suffering from strep throat, bronchitis and other illnesses.

