From Trials to State Titles, Plenty to Reflect on in 2017

RISON – From capital murder trials to state championships, there were plenty of memorable moments from 2017.

In the first of a two-part series, the Herald looks back at some of the events that took place during the first six months of 2017:

January

State Sen. Trent Garner and Dist. State Rep. Mike Holcomb hear concerns from the Cleveland County Quorum Court about regulations and unfunded mandates that are putting the financial squeeze on small counties.

Cleveland County begins 2017 with a balance of $279,22.95 in the county general fund, more than double what the fund had in the bank at the start of 2016.

In an effort to cultivate more small business growth in the county, Kickstart Cleveland County works with the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center to present a series of seminars designed to help people start and run a small business.

The capital murder trial for Brad Hunter Smith of the Randall community, accused of killing 22-year-old Cherrish Faith Allbright in December 2015, is rescheduled to March 27-31 as the court awaits action on 30 motions filed by Smith’s attorney in October 2016.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department begins advertising for jailers in the wake of a citation by the Arkansas Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee that the county jail was in “non-compliance” for not having jailers on staff to oversee the prisoners at the 10-bed facility.

The Cleveland County School District pays out $12,317.06 in bonus money to 52 employees who did not miss a day or missed only one day of work over the second nine-week period of the school year. The incentive was approved in October 2016 as a way to encourage less absenteeism among staff. The bonuses were awarded in January based on attendance over the first semester.

Kickstart Cleveland County announces that Dr. Ruth Hawkins, director of Arkansas Heritage Sites at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has agreed to visit Kingsland and Cleveland County in late February to assess what can be done to develop the birthplace of Johnny Cash into another stop on a tourism trail based on the life of the country music icon.

Cleveland County Superintendent Johnnie Johnson presented Willena Rainey Swift, the daughter of the late Cleveland County School Board member Willie Rainey, with a plaque and certificate of appreciation during a ceremony at the start of the school board’s regular monthly meeting. Rainey served on local school boards for 24 consecutive years on the Kingsland and Cleveland County School Boards. Rainey died unexpectedly on Nov. 16, 2016, a day after attending the regular school board meeting that month.

While violent crimes like rape, sexual assault and others were down in 2016, Cleveland County did see a noticeable up-tick in property crimes like burglary, theft of property, and breaking and entering in 2016, according to year-end statistics released by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department.

A truck stolen from a business at Woodlawn on the morning of Jan. 19 is recovered later that day when a relative of the truck’s owner spotted it in Pine Bluff, Chief Deputy Gary Young of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Dink Lybrand with the Cleveland County unit of the Arkansas Highway Department said the amount of litter along roadways in Cleveland County is the worst he has his 37 years with the department.

Taylor Jaggers of Rison became the third Cleveland County resident within the past 11 years to qualify for the Miss Arkansas Pageant after winning the Miss Grand Prairie Pageant in Stuttgart.

February

After several years of discussing various options, the Rison City Council approves a new ordinance that requires all dog owners within the Rison city limits to register their pets for $5 and pay fines ranging from $25 to $500 if that animal is found running loose within the city limits.

