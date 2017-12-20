Henry Castleberry

Henry Ford Castleberry, 94, of Springdale, died Sunday, December 10, 2017, in Fayetteville.

Born May 28, 1923, in Bradley County, he was a son of the late Ferb Castleberry and Ethel Hickman Castleberry.

Ford was a retired chemist for International Paper Company at Pine Bluff, a World War II Navy veteran, a Baptist and the widower of Jimmie Reynolds Castleberry.

Survivors are one daughter, Tolese Crabb and spouse Curtis of Springdale; two grandchildren, Joe Crabb of Fayetteville, and Scott Crabb of Pansy.

Graveside services were Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at Moseley Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to Donald W. Reynolds Warren Y.M.C.A., 207 N. Main Street, Warren, AR 71671; or Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

To sign an online register go to www.frazerfuneralhome.com