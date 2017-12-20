Lady Wildcats Pull Out 2-OT Victory at Bearden

BEARDEN – Sydney Keaton scored 29 and Macy Ratliff added 22 as the Rison Wildcats scratched out a 67-60 victory over the Bearden Lady Bears in double overtime last Friday night at the Bearden gym.

“Our girls wanted it so bad. You could tell they wanted it more than Bearden,” said first-year Rison Coach Sydney Turner. “They played well as a team the whole game.”

Rison trailed 20-15 after the first quarter and were down 30-29 at halftime before the two teams ended up in a battle the rest of the way.

Bearden was clinging to a four-point lead with about five minutes left in the game when the Lady Bears went into a spread to try to milk the clock. The Lady Cats, on the other hand, began to put pressure on the ball and it paid off as they were able to convert three lay ups down the stretch to put themselves up 52-50 heading into the final minute of the game.

Bearden, however, was able to get a basket with nine seconds left to tie the game, and also had a chance to win it when Rison turned it over while trying to quickly answer the Lady Bears’ score in the closing seconds. Bearden’s last-second shot, however, was off the mark, sending the game into overtime.

The roles were reversed somewhat heading into the closing moments of the first overtime period.

