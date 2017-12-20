Rison’s Wilson, Chavis Make All-State

Eight Other ‘Cats Named All-Conference Honors Following 2017 Season

By Stan Sadler

RISON – Senior Jared Wilson and junior Malik Chavis of the Rison Wildcats have been named to the 2017 Class 2A All-State football team, according to R.H.S. head coach Clay Totty.

In all, 10 members of the Rison team, which went 10-2 and finished second in the 8-2A Conference, have been recognized with post-season honors. All selections are made by the respective coaches in the conference.

Selected for the 8-2A All-Conference team from Rison were Mason Riggins, Spencer Trail and Grant King, seniors; and Roshawn Martin, Landric Lea and DJ Watson, juniors. According to Totty, second team All-Conference selections from Rison, based on rounds of the playoffs, were sophomore Jaylon Henry and junior Harrison Reed.

Wilson, who was a first team All-Conference selection a year ago, played end on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats. On offense, Wilson graded championship level for blocking in 9 games and had 57 knockdown blocks. Defensively, he was credited with 47 solo tackles, 51 assists, and 5 tackles for losses, along with 4 sacks.

Chavis, a first team All-Conference honoree a year ago, played safety on defense and running back/receiver on offense. He rushed for 998 yards on 128 carries and 14 touchdowns, and had 13 pass receptions for 201 yards and a pair of TDs, to go along with 7 two-point conversions. On the defensive side of the ball, Chavis had 19 solo tackles and 10 assists, and had 2 pass interceptions, returning one for a touchdown against Bearden.

Riggins, a second team All-Conference performer a year ago, played outside linebacker on defense and slot on offense, and also handled punting duties for the ‘Cats. On offense, Riggins rushed for 1 TD and had 5 pass receptions for 61 yards and 3 touchdowns. From his linebacker post, Riggins had 18 solo tackles, 25 assists, 5 tackles for losses and 5 sacks.

