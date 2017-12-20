Simone Black

Simone St. John Black of Sheridan was born October 17, 1939 in New Edinburg, the daughter of the late Harvey Chester St. John and Mary Adell Moseley St. John.

She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in White Hall. She was a graduate of New Edinburg High School and went on to the University of Arkansas at Monticello to obtain her education degree. She taught school for over 14 years and then became a stay at home mom. She was co-owner, along with her husband, Johnny Black, of Pine Bluff Furniture.

Ms. Black died Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock at the age of 78.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Andrew Black; a daughter, DeWana Gail Black; a son, Mark Andrew Black; and a brother, Clyde St. John.

Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Carter Black of Sheridan; a sister, Betty St. John King (Marvin) of New Edinburg; grandchildren, Megan Grace Black and Mike Shaw of Traskwood, and Morgan Gail Black and Josh Ray of Sheridan; four great-grandchildren, Alexis and Bailee Shaw, and Ian and Isaac Ray; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services were Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home Chapel in Sheridan with Bro. Tony Williams, and Bro. Paul Williams officiating. Burial was in New Edinburg Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Paul King, Jacob King, Cliff St. John, Joe Don Bradshaw, Mike Shaw and Josh Ray.

At her request, in lieu flowers, memorial may be made to Texarkana Baptist Orphanage, P.O. Box 611, Texarkana, TX 75504.

Arrangements were by Memorial Gardens Funeral Home of Sheridan.

To sign an online register, go to www.memorialgardenssheridan.com