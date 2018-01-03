Capital Murder Trial Among Top Stories for 2017

RISON – A historic capital murder trial and the renaming of the football field at Rison High School were among the top news items in Cleveland County over the last half of 2017. Here’s a look back at some of events that took place over the last six months of last year:

July

The Cleveland County Quorum Court votes to seek bids for solid waste disposal in the county, finally bringing an answer to a question the court has mulled for three months.

Cleveland County receives a $163,500 County Courthouse Restoration Grant through the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program for roof, cornice and parapet restoration at the 1911 courthouse in Rison. It was one of the state’s largest courthouse restoration grants awarded this year.

Phase II of a major renovation effort at the Pioneer Village in Rison begins with improvements at the McMurtrey House. The project is being funded through money raised by Friends of Pioneer Village.

As earth-moving equipment begins to take out the grass surface at Wildcat Field, the Cleveland County School Board approves a low bid of $472,020 from ProGrass/AstroTurf of Kansas to install the new artificial surface at the football field. The low bid comes in at more than $125,000 below the projected cost.

Brian Phillips of Rison files to challenge Cleveland County School Board president William King for the Zone 7 seat on the school board.

After some unexpected delays, installation of the digital water meters for customers of the Rison Water Department is scheduled to start July 17, Mayor Vernon Dollar tells the Rison City Council. The council also approved a new ordinance establishing a policy on the damage and replacement of water meters and a policy on tampering with water meters.

Woodlawn becomes the final school district in the Southeast Arkansas Educational Cooperative to receive an Act 1240 waiver when the Arkansas Board of Education approved its request during a meeting in Little Rock. The waiver gives Woodlawn the same flexibility regarding teacher certifications as the other districts in the region.

