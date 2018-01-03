County General Starts New Year With $300,000 Balance

RISON – In November 2012, the financial outlook for Cleveland County was so bleak that County Judge Gary Spears asked every department head in county government to slash their annual budgets by 8 percent.

Now, six years later, the Cleveland County Quorum Court is celebrating a nearly $300,000 turnaround.

During the quorum court’s first monthly meeting of 2018 held Tuesday night, County Treasurer Jack Hopson presented the court with a breakdown of how the ending balance in county general has fared over the past six years since nearly finishing in the red in 2012.

When Spears called for the budget cuts in November 2012, he was projecting the county could possibly finish the year with a deficit of as much as $25,000. Fortunately, he said they were able to shift enough money around at the end of the year to finish 2012 with a positive balance of $7,367.54.

Thanks to those initial budget cuts, and what Spears and Hopson called conservative spending habits by the departments since then, county general will begin 2018 with a balance of $307,200.54, an increase of $299,833 over the beginning balance for 2013.

Hopson pointed out that the turnaround is a result of cutting costs, not more revenue coming into the county coffers.

“This didn’t happen overnight. Every department head in the county needs to be commended for this,” Hopson told the quorum court as it wrapped up Tuesday night’s meeting. “The whole nine yards (of county government) had a whole lot to do with this.”

